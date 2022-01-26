

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $184.54 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $7.31 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Boston Properties Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $242.96 million or $1.55 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $731.06 million from $665.09 million last year.



Boston Properties Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $184.54 Mln. vs. $7.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.18 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $731.06 Mln vs. $665.09 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.72 - $1.74



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BOSTON PROPERTIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de