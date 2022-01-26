

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open higher on Wednesday, with the latest earnings news and the Fed announcement likely to be in focus.



Asian stocks were seeing muted gains in thin trade, with markets in Australia and India closed for holidays.



U.S. equity futures edged up slightly after Microsoft forecast revenue for the current quarter broadly ahead of Wall Street targets.



AT&T and Boeing are due to report their results before the start of trading later today.



Traders await a Federal Reserve decision later in the day to see how hawkish the Fed sounds in the fight against high inflation.



The International Monetary Fund lowered its economic forecasts for the United States, China and the global economy, and said uncertainty about the pandemic, inflation, supply disruptions and U.S. monetary tightening posed further risks.



Escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine could boost energy prices, keeping headline inflation at elevated levels for longer, IMF Deputy Managing Director Gopinath told reporters.



The dollar held firm and U.S. Treasuries were steady while gold held steady after having hit its highest level since Nov. 19 on Tuesday.



Oil dipped slightly in Asian trading after climbing sharply in the U.S. session on the back of growing tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.



In the cryptocurrency sector, Bitcoin held on its gains for the week, trading above $37,000.



U.S. stocks ended mostly lower overnight after another extremely volatile session amid interest-rate worries.



The Dow fell more than 800 points before cutting most losses to end 0.2 percent lower for the day. The S&P 500 lost 1.2 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged as much as 2.3 percent.



European stocks bounced back on Tuesday after a broad selloff in the previous session. The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.7 percent.



The German DAX rose 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1 percent.







