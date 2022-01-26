Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Shir Beauty im Sortiment einer französischen Parfümeriekette mit über 600 Shops!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS20 ISIN: SE0009922164 Ticker-Symbol: ESWB 
Tradegate
26.01.22
08:02 Uhr
26,240 Euro
-0,200
-0,76 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSITY AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSITY AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,76026,16008:32
25,98026,30008:33
PR Newswire
26.01.2022 | 07:09
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Essity announces price increases

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity is announcing price increases in all product categories and markets to compensate the substantially higher costs for raw materials, energy and distribution. The timing and degree of the price increases will be managed locally.

"We do not expect a decrease in the historically high costs for raw material, energy and distribution in the near term. Price increases are therefore essential to compensate for the higher costs while we continue to increase customer and consumer value through leading innovations and implement efficiency measures to achieve cost savings" says Magnus Groth, President and CEO, Essity.

NB: This information is such that Essity Aktiebolag (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 06:50 CET on January 26, 2022.

Karl Stoltz, Media Relations Manager, +46 709 426 338

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com
Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 705 11 15 81, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-announces-price-increases,c3492427

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3492427/1525196.pdf

Essity announces price increases

ESSITY AB B-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.