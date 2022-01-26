- (PLX AI) - Gjensidige Q4 pretax profit NOK 2,850.1 million vs. estimate NOK 2,945 million.
|07:10
|Gjensidige Q4 EPS NOK 4.97
|07:06
|Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend to be paid by Gjensidige Forsikring ASA
|07:06
|GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA: Solid results for the fourth quarter and full year
|17.01.
|Gjensidige Forsikring ASA: Gain on divestment of Oslo Areal, change in value appreciation in Q421
|10.01.
|Gjensidige Forsikring ASA: Changes in Gjensidige's Group Management
|GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA
|21,210
