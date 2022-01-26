DJ Emmi demonstrates stability and posts steady growth

Lucerne, 26 January 2022 - Emmi has increased its annual sales to CHF 3,911.9 million in a continued volatile environment marked by the pandemic and rising input costs. The good growth of 5.6% (3.6% in organic terms) is testament to the effectiveness of Emmi's proven strategy, with a diversified product and country portfolio, differentiated brand concepts, high innovative strength and an agile organisation. Although the Swiss business contracted slightly as expected, strong momentum in the foreign markets and in strategic niches such as desserts remained intact in the second half of the year. Brand concepts such as Emmi Caffè Latte and Kaltbach cheese also further consolidate further established their positions. The Board of Directors of Emmi AG is proposing Werner Weiss and Hubert Muff - members of the Management Board of Emmi's main shareholder ZMP - to succeed Thomas Oehen and Franz Steiger, who will not be standing for re-election at the General Meeting on 7 April 2022.

Highlights . Organic sales growth of 3.6% (2020: 1.9%) above own expectations (2% to 3%); acquisition effect 2.3%,currency effect -0.3% . Strong organic sales growth was posted in the business divisions Americas (9.6%), Europe (5.2%) andGlobal Trade (11.5%); the business division Switzerland came in slightly better than expected (-2.2%) despitefalling sales . Dynamic development in the business division Americas, particularly in the US dessert business and thegrowth markets of Brazil, Mexico and Tunisia . Strong sales growth was delivered in the business division Europe, driven by innovative Italian specialtydesserts and brand concepts such as Emmi Caffè Latte and Kaltbach cheese . Further expansion in strategic niches and acquisition of the Athenos business with feta cheese in the USAto reinforce the portfolio for specialty cheeses . Sustainability: improved CDP climate rating (score of B) and consolidation above the industry average

Emmi will publish its detailed annual results 2021 and outlook for the current financial year at 7.00 a.m. on 4 March 2022.

Key sales figures

Business Business Business Business in CHF million division division division division Group Switzerland Americas Europe Global Trade Sales 2021 1,649.8 1,478.7 662.0 121.4 3,911.9 Sales 2020 1,686.2 1,281.8 630.7 107.4 3,706.1 Change -2.2% 15.4% 5.0% 13.1% 5.6% of which acquisition effect* - 7.4% -1.7% 1.6% 2.3% of which currency effect - -1.6% 1.5% - -0.3% of which organic sales growth -2.2% 9.6% 5.2% 11.5% 3.6%

*Acquisition effects are accounted for by the following factors:

Positive factors: . Acquisition of Chäs Hütte Zollikon GmbH (Switzerland, 29 July 2020) . Acquisition of Emmi Dessert USA (formerly Indulge Desserts Group, USA, 6 October 2020) . Acquisition of the Athenos business (USA, 1 December 2021)

Negative factors: . Sale of Lácteos Caprinos S.A. (Spain, 18 December 2020)

Internal shifts in the distribution channels of certain customers also resulted in acquisition or divestment effects in the business divisions Americas, Europe and Global Trade. However, these shifts between individual business divisions did not have any impact on the organic growth sales at Group level.

Emmi generated net sales of CHF 3,911.9 million in 2021 (previous year: CHF 3,706.1 million) and growth of 5.6%. This is comprised of organic growth of 3.6%, a positive acquisition effect of 2.3% and a negative foreign currency effect of 0.3%. The organic growth of 3.6%, which slightly exceeded Emmi's expectations (2% to 3%), can be viewed as a strong performance given the ongoing uncertainties due to the pandemic. Once again, the balanced product and country portfolio, focus on interesting niche and strong brand concepts, combined with a high level of innovative strength, an agile organisation and a locally anchored supply chain, proved to be a winning formula.

In line with its own expectations, the Swiss home market recorded a year-on-year decline in sales, with organic sales down 2.2%. After organic growth of 1.4% in the previous year, in 2021 the retail sector experienced a general return to old consumer habits, including cross-border shopping. In addition, business in the food service sector and with industrial customers continued to be heavily impacted by the pandemic, and sales remained well below pre-crisis levels. On the other hand, a broad-based recovery took hold in the international business. In particular, companies with a higher proportion of food service business were largely able to post organic growth again following the decline in the previous year. Important growth markets such as Brazil, Mexico and Tunisia also made a strong contribution to the organic growth of the business division Americas (9.6%).

The pleasing organic growth of the business division Europe (5.2%) was driven in particular by the pleasing growth in sales of innovative Italian speciality desserts and brand concepts such as Emmi Caffè Latte and Kaltbach cheese.

As a strategic niche, the dessert business also performed especially well from a Group perspective. The Italian companies along with Emmi Dessert USA, which was acquired in the previous year, posted a strong increase in sales. In the case of our international brands, Emmi Caffè Latte kept up its positive momentum. In the home market of Switzerland and in all foreign markets, significant growth was achieved with differentiating brand concepts and strong innovations. The cave-aged Kaltbach cheese specialties continue to enjoy growing popularity, with equally strong growth in most markets.

Personnel changes at Board of Directors level proposed

As part of a long-term succession plan and as announced in April last year, Thomas Oehen-Bühlmann, a member since 2009 and Vice-Chairman since 2012, and Franz Steiger, a member since 2015, will not be standing for re-election to the Board of Directors of Emmi AG at the General Meeting on 7 April 2022. With their expertise and commitment, both have made a strong contribution to driving forward Emmi's strategic international expansion, consolidating its presence in its Swiss home market and developing attractive niche businesses.

In nominating Werner Weiss and Hubert Muff for the Board of Directors, Emmi is showing that it will stay true to its successful strategy of achieving steady business growth. Both are closely linked to the agricultural and farming sector and are members of the Management Board of Emmi's main shareholder Zentralschweizer Milchproduzenten (ZMP).

Committed to the long-term success of the company, the Board of Directors of Emmi is made up of individuals with a broad mix of expertise and backgrounds as well as national and international experience. It comprises three representatives each from agriculture and agribusiness and six members with complementary skills. The Board is currently made up of four women and five men.

Business division Switzerland: pandemic-related decline in retail business

Sales by product group: business division Switzerland in CHF million Sales Sales Difference Acquisition Currency Organic 2021 2020 2021/2020 effect effect growth Dairy products 668.6 682.9 -2.1% - - -2.1% Cheese 416.2 434.2 -4.1% - - -4.1% Fresh products 339.2 341.3 -0.6% - - -0.6% Fresh cheese 101.4 106.3 -4.6% - - -4.6% Powder/concentrates 60.8 63.2 -3.8% - - -3.8% Other products/services 63.6 58.3 9.1% 0.6% - 8.5% Total Switzerland 1,649.8 1,686.2 -2.2% 0.0% - -2.2% The business division Switzerland generated sales of CHF 1,649.8 million in 2021 (previous year: CHF 1,686.2 million), corresponding to a decline of 2.2%. This decrease was thus slightly lower than expected at the end of the first half (-2.5% to -3.5%). The sales situation was therefore better than in first half of the year, which recorded an organic decline in sales of 3.3%. The main driver of the negative sales performance over the year as a whole was the retail business. As expected, this segment lost sales compared with the atypical previous year characterised by pantry loading and border closures. The ongoing restrictions in the food service sector, combined with the continued subdued growth of business with industrial customers, likewise had a hampering effect on sales.

On the other hand, Emmi Caffè Latte once again had a positive impact. Other brand concepts, such as Emmi Jogurtpur, also performed well. In addition, the higher milk price benefiting producers supported the sales development. The business division Switzerland accounted for 42.2% of Group sales (previous year: 45.5%).

The largest segment, dairy products (milk, cream and butter), recorded an organic drop in sales of 2.1%. Although the negative trend levelled off in the second half of the year, the negative effects had the upper hand over the year as a whole. The primary factors here were the normalisation of demand in the retail trade and the ongoing restrictions in the food service business.

