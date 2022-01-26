With solar water pumps, farmers have access to high-quality power available for irrigation. These systems are portable and can be assembled at any preferred location. With the growing utilization of these systems, the costs have decreased substantially, making them an efficient, convenient and cost-effective solution for grid-isolated rural areas.From pv magazine India India has the world's most arable land, and farmers currently irrigate their fields with more than 30 million agro pump-sets. Out of these, 22 million pump-sets are connected to the grid, around 10 million pumps are diesel pumps, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...