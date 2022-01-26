Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2022) - Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) ("Xigem" or the "Company"), a technology provider for the emerging remote economy, today is pleased to announce that Mr. Ezio D'Onofrio, a technology industry veteran, has been appointed to the Company's board of directors.

Mr. D'Onofrio is a recognized executive with proven success in leading growth and championing high performance cultures, especially in emerging technology markets. He is the former president and CEO of Globalive Communications and board director for Wind Mobile. During Mr. D'Onofrio's tenure, Globalive expanded nationally in Canada and was named by Deloitte as one of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies for six consecutive years. Mr. D'Onofrio has also served as President and COO of the Wish Group, a family office with holdings spanning a variety of industries, and since 2017 he has overseen the business of what is now Cylix Data ("Cylix"), the Company's new business intelligence asset, the purchase of which was recently announced.

In addition to the normal duties of a member of Xigem's board, Mr. D'Onofrio will oversee the completion and commercialization of the next generation AI technology currently being implemented at Cylix. The enhanced functionality will further differentiate the Cylix offering in the market and position it to become one of the leading aggregators and originators of corporate and personal data in the Big Data market.

"I very much look forward to joining the Xigem team and pursuing the immense Big Data market opportunities quickly developing before our eyes," said Ezio D'Onofrio. "The integrated Cylix and Xigem technology will broaden our addressable market and create compelling value for our customers, empowering them to harness vast amounts of data to improve their business decisions and outcomes."

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Ezio to the Xigem family," said Brian Kalish, CEO and Co-Founder of Xigem. "The addition of this seasoned professional is of considerable benefit stemming from our acquisition of Cylix. Ezio's involvement will add significant value for our business and its stakeholders."

About Xigem Technologies Corporation

Established in Toronto, Ontario, Xigem is positioned to become a leading technology provider for the emerging near trillion-dollar remote economy, with software capable of improving the capacity, productivity, and overall remote operations for businesses, consumers, and other organizations. iAgent, the Company's patented technology, FOOi, its proprietary peer-to-peer mobile payments app, and Cylix, its business intelligence engine, will provide organizations, businesses, and consumers with the tools necessary to thrive in a vast array of remote working, learning and treatment environments, while the Company looks to aggregate a portfolio of innovative technologies capable of disrupting traditional business models.

www.xigemtechnologies.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the ability of Cylix to become one of the leading and most robust aggregators and originators of corporate and personal data in the Big Data market; the ability of Cylix to complete and commercialize next generation AI technology in its product offerings; and the ability of Cylix to become one of the leading aggregators and originators of corporate and personal data in the Big Data market.

Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the continued commercial viability and growth in popularity of the Company's and Cylix's applications; the Company's ability to continue to develop and acquire revenue-generating applications; continued approval of the Company's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued development of the Company's and Cylix's technologies; and the continued growth of the Company and Cylix.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the technology and data industries in general; increased competition in the technology, data and AI markets; the potential future unviability of the Company's and Cylix's product offerings; incorrect assessment of the value and potential benefits of the Cylix acquisition; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's activities; risks associated with a potential collapse in the value of data-related services; the inability of Cylix to become one of the leading and most robust aggregators and originators of corporate and personal data in the Big Data market; the inability of Cylix to add AI functionality to its product offerings; risk that Cylix will not become a unifying engine that connects and drives other key technologies in Xigem's portfolio; and risks with respect to market demand for Cylix's products.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

On behalf of the Company:

Brian Kalish, Chief Executive Officer

For further information:

Phone: (647) 250-9824 ext.4

Investors: investors@xigemtechnologies.com

Media: media@xigemtechnologies.com

