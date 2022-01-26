Edflex and PERSOLKELLY Announce Strategic Collaboration to Expand e-Learning Solution Provider, Edflex in the APAC Region

PARIS, FRANCE and SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Edflex, a leading provider of digital learning content, and PERSOLKELLY, one of the Asia-Pacific's leading HR solution providers, today announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate Edflex availability in the APAC region. With the addition of two new languages to the Edflex catalog, PERSOLKELLY will deliver the digital learning content to organisations eager to develop a more robust learning culture.

Together, the companies will bring to market state-of-the-art digital learning solutions. The direct connection between Edflex and PERSOLKELLY enables organisations to quickly launch Edflex learning solutions in the APAC region. Edflex now provides curated learning resources in Chinese and Japanese, in addition to English, French, Spanish, German and Portuguese.

This geographic expansion reflects the tectonic shift in how companies design and invest in skills development. Upskilling and reskilling are top priorities for Learning and Development (L&D) leaders as retention remains a critical need amidst the current labor shortage. Changing customer demands, rapid technological innovation, and the introduction of new processes make it nearly impossible for businesses to keep up. Developing a continuous learning culture has become a critical mandate for L&D leaders striving to create a more equitable workplace.

Digital learning is growing at a blistering pace. Seventy-three percent of the labor pool across GenZ, Millennials, GenX and Boomers prefer independent self-directed learning (2019 Workplace Learning Report). Founded to address such demand, Edflex reimagines learning in the flow of work by aggregating the best formal content and the best informal content then serving learners through existing workplace collaboration tools.

This collaboration between Edflex and PERSOLKELLY will open additional markets and expand customer reach across all industries while illustrating the speed and commitment the company has placed on forging strong relationships with leading enterprises.

"It's my pleasure to announce that Edflex is now available to PERSOLKELLY clients in APAC, where 16% of our Edflex users are already based. We were looking for the very best partner with whom to grow in this region. PERSOLKELLY is one of the leading HR Solutions company in the region with more than 45 offices across 13 markets in Asia Pacific. They were looking for a suitable partner to offer innovative digital solution for their clients. The long process of selection gave us the opportunity to work closely and built trust. This collaboration offers strong support for shared business goals", said Philippe Riveron, Chairman and Head of Global Alliances of Edflex.

"We have been searching for the learning technology to enhance our clients' business growth in this fastest developing region, APAC. We know that we all desire the employees to achieve self-directed and just-in-time learning. Therefore, the precise, filtered and personalized learning content provided by Edlfex's robust curation technology is vital in today's information-overwhelmed world. I envision our collaboration with Edflex to be advantageous to all our clients in APAC and it will actualize the "Work, and Smile" workforces as what PERSOLKELLY embraces", said Alvin Leung, Senior Director, Learning Academy of PERSOLKELLY Consulting.

About PERSOLKELLY

PERSOLKELLY is one of the largest recruitment companies in Asia Pacific providing comprehensive end-to-end workforce solutions to clients. Headquartered in Singapore, the company was established in 2016 and is a joint venture between Kelly Services, Inc. and affiliates of PERSOL HOLDINGS Co. Ltd. Today, PERSOLKELLY operates more than 45 offices across 13 markets including Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.persolkelly.com

About Edflex

Created in 2016, EDFLEX inspires and engages employees in their professional and personal development. More than just simplified access to thousands of online training resources, Edflex is a SaaS solution that changes the way employees learn on a daily basis. The company offers expert-qualified content (online courses, videos, podcasts, articles...) in native languages, and organizes them into an intuitive catalog that can be accessed on-demand. For the past 5 years, Edflex has been supporting more than 600,000 multi-industry users from organisations including Air France, Orange, Total Energies, Axa, Sitel Group. For more information, please visit www.edflex.com

Contact:

Audrey Calvier

audrey.calvier@edflex.com

SOURCE: Edflex

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/685331/Edflex-and-PERSOLKELLY-Announce-Strategic-Collaboration-to-Expand-e-Learning-Solution-Provider-Edflex-in-the-APAC-Region