Mittwoch, 26.01.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Shir Beauty im Sortiment einer französischen Parfümeriekette mit über 600 Shops!
PR Newswire
26.01.2022 | 08:16
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mycronic AB: Invitation to Mycronic's Year-end Report 2021 presentation

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts, investors and media are invited to the presentation of Mycronic's Year-end Report 2021. The presentation will be held on February 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. The report is published on February 9, 2022, at 08:00 a.m. and will, together with the conference call slides, be available on www.mycronic.com.

Anders Lindqvist, President and CEO and Pierre Brorsson, CFO & Sr VP Corporate Development will present the company's development. The presentation is held as an audio web cast and a telephone conference. After the presentation, which is held in English, a Q&A session will follow.

Dial in details and audio web cast
In order to participate by phone, dial one of the numbers below. Please dial in five minutes prior to the start of the presentation.

Sweden: +46 8 505 583 51
UK: +44 333 300 9271
United States: +1 646 722 4902

Link to web transmission: https://mycronic-external.creo.se/220209/year-end_report_2021

In order to ask questions, you must call one of the telephone numbers above. A recording of the presentation will also be posted on Mycronic's website.

For additional information, please contact:
Sven Chetkovich
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19
sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on January 26, 2022, at 08:00 a.m. CET

About Mycronic
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom and United States. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/r/invitation-to-mycronic-s-year-end-report-2021-presentation,c3492385

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10432/3492385/1525144.pdf

Press release (PDF)

© 2022 PR Newswire
