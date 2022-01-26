Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.01.2022
WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 Ticker-Symbol: GBKB 
Frankfurt
26.01.22
08:02 Uhr
0,700 Euro
-0,015
-2,10 %
26.01.2022 | 08:40
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit 26-Jan-2022 / 06:57 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit

DATE: January 25, 2022

Our Bank, subject to market conditions, to arrange and sign the agreements and all other documents related to the bond or other borrowing instruments issuance transactions up to USUSD6,000,000,000 in total or equivalent in TL or in any other foreign currency, with different series and maturities and fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the time of issuance in accordance with market conditions, to be sold outside Turkey in one or more issuances without public offering, including the selling and registration of the bond or other borrowing instruments to foreign stock exchanges. An application was made to the Capital Markets Board on 19 January 2022 in this regard. BRSA approval was received with the letter dated 24.01.2022 on the subject.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 138810 
EQS News ID:  1272813 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1272813&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2022 01:57 ET (06:57 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
