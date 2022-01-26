DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI INDIA - B: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI INDIA - B

DEALING DATE: 25/01/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 835.8127

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 100426

CODE: CI2U

ISIN: LU1681043169

