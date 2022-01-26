DJ AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY (TPXY) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jan-2022 / 08:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY

DEALING DATE: 25/01/2022

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 11648.6159

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1839246

CODE: TPXY

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681037781 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPXY Sequence No.: 138829 EQS News ID: 1272832 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1272832&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2022 02:18 ET (07:18 GMT)