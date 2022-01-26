DJ AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP (FTSE) AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jan-2022 / 08:18 CET/CEST

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP

DEALING DATE: 25/01/2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 650.3969

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 94052

CODE: FTSE

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FTSE Sequence No.: 138823

