

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil Plc (TLW.L) said its Group working interest oil production in 2021 averaged 59.2 kboepd, in line with guidance, with notable production growth from the Jubilee field in Ghana and Simba field in Gabon but lower production than expected from TEN and Espoir. Revenue is projected to be approximately $1.3 billion for 2021. Year-end net debt reduced to approximately $2.1 billion.



For 2022, Tullow Oil estimates Group working interest oil production of 55 to 61 kboepd. Capital expenditure is expected to be approximately $350 million.



Tullow Oil noted that debt reduction remains a key priority and the Group remains on track to materially reduce net debt to achieve gearing of less than 1.5x by 2025.







