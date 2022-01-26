- (PLX AI) - Atlas Copco shares rose 2.6%, recovering some of yesterday's losses after several analysts upgraded the stock to buy.
- • Kepler Cheuvreux said weakness in the share is an attractive entry point
- • The full-year report confirmed Atlas Copco's strong position, with a strong short-term outlook, Kepler said
- • Input costs are rising, but Atlas has strong pricing of its own, Kepler said
- • Carnegie also sees the share price weakness as a good entry point, lifting its recommendation to buy and price target to SEK 600
- • Q4 was solid, with orders ahead of expectations and a growing backlog despite adjusted EBIT below forecasts, Carnegie said
- • Atlas has a very strong competitive position, with superior products and exceptional pricing power, Carnegie said
- • An alternate view point from Danske, which kept its hold recommendation on Atlas, seeing supply chain issues continuing to hamper the company's ability to execute on its strong order intake
