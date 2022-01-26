Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.01.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Shir Beauty im Sortiment einer französischen Parfümeriekette mit über 600 Shops!
WKN: A0M4X2 ISIN: CNE100000353 Ticker-Symbol: GKE 
Tradegate
26.01.22
08:27 Uhr
1,200 Euro
-0,040
-3,23 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
26.01.2022 | 09:40
Hisense Commits to Achieve GHG Emissions Reduction Target: A 202.6% Reduction from 2021 Levels by 2022

QINGDAO, China, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense today announced its commitment to set targets to reduce 230,000 tons greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2022 and release its sustainable development video "Hisense, Towards a Greener Future". According to Hisense, the manufacturing system has been reduced by 76,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions in 2021. Achieving this objective globally in 2022 will require a diverse strategy, the transformation will be implemented from B2B to B2C business to embrace sustainability.

