DJ Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJP LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jan-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 25-Jan-2022
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1802.2659
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 97739926
CODE: LCJP LN
ISIN: LU1781541252
