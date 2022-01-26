Anzeige
26.01.2022 | 09:55
Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (NRJC LN) Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jan-2022 / 09:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 25-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.549

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 150642

CODE: NRJC LN

ISIN: FR0014002CG3

--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      FR0014002CG3 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      NRJC LN 
Sequence No.:  138905 
EQS News ID:  1272920 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1272920&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2022 03:24 ET (08:24 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
