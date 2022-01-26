Patrimonium Private Equity ("Patrimonium") and Wille Finance AG ("Wille"), both based in Switzerland, acquire a majority stake in IT company Netzlink Informationstechnik GmbH, headquartered in Braunschweig (DE). This shareholding also includes the 100% subsidiary Grouplink GmbH. This shareholding additionally applies to 50% of the joint venture Netzlink Polska sp. Z o.o. based in Gdansk, Poland.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005446/en/

Patrimonium Headquarter Lausanne Switzerland (Photo: Business Wire)

The aim of the participation is to consolidate and implement the further growth and strategy of Netzlink and Grouplink through national and international acquisitions, and to strengthen the organizational structure jointly with all participants. A specially founded holding company (Grouplink Holding GmbH) will serve to control the new constellation. Netzlink employs more than 80 people and is internationally active in the fields of e-health, IT consulting and cloud services, among others.

The previous owners of Netzlink and Grouplink, Harald Lies and Sven-Ove Wähling, will remain strong shareholders and the sole managing directors. In this capacity, they will continue to successfully steer and lead the companies strategically and operationally in a dynamically growing market with increasingly complex challenges.

The new partners Patrimonium Private Equity and Wille Finance AG have extensive know-how within the software and IT industry, strong experience in the successful implementation of acquisition strategies and an extensive network of relationships.

The Patrimonium team has many years of experience with active acquisition strategies, and has been responsible for 22 platform investments in the DACH region and over 35 add-on acquisitions, particularly in the services sector.

Wille has already successfully invested in 19 companies within the information and communication technology sector (ICT). These include Motius AG in Munich, an R&D outsourcing platform for digital applications with access to a pool of tech experts.

Patrimonium Private Equity and Wille have regularly cooperated in evaluating suitable investments within the ICT sector and have now invested in a company jointly for the first time.

Netzlink Informationstechnik GmbH

Netzlink Informationstechnik GmbH was founded in 1997 and has its headquarters in Braunschweig as well as additional locations in Germany and Poland. It offers ICT solutions for B2B customers with special demands on functionality, security and data protection. The demands of companies from individual specifications to KRITIS are met by Netzlink with certified solutions such as the Nubo Cloud, the Helplink service organisation and other own developments. With specialist teams for data protection and IT security, Netzlink ensures the implementation of these topics in all ICT areas. Netzlink's headquarters, the IT Campus Westbahnhof, is an expression of the company's philosophy of networked and open cooperation aimed at sharing knowledge and experience. It is precisely here, under the umbrella of Grouplink GmbH, which is a 100% subsidiary of Netzlink, that a strategic and sustainable cooperation has developed with selected renowned ICT companies from Germany, Switzerland and Poland. On this basis, Netzlink is an outstanding and efficient partner for all digitalisation projects, whether cloud, container, communication, operational or service solutions. http://www.netzlink.com

Patrimonium Private Equity

The Patrimonium Private Fund Scsp, advised by Patrimonium Private Equity Advisors AG, is part of Patrimonium Asset Management AG ("Patrimonium"), a Swiss private market investment manager that operates in the asset classes of real estate, private debt, private equity and infrastructure. The firm is characterized by a direct, responsible investment approach and acts primarily in Switzerland, Germany and its neighboring countries. Patrimonium manages CHF 3.8 billion in assets. With offices in Lausanne, Zurich and Zug, the firm employs over 70 people. Patrimonium's entities are regulated by the respective financial market's supervisory authorities. www.patrimonium.ch

Wille Finance AG

Wille Finance AG is a family office founded in 2007. With a team of more than 20 people, it invests in private equity, real estate, digital media and listed companies.

Within private equity, Wille invests in growth companies and buy-out transactions with a focus on software and life science companies. The geographical focus is on Europe and Israel. Family office Wille Finance AG is a long-term investor and reliable partner for entrepreneurs. The portfolio currently comprises more than 35 companies, 18 of which are in the software sector. www.willefinance.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005446/en/

Contacts:

Patrimonium Asset Management AG

François Hutter

Media Relations

media@patrimonium.ch

+41 58 787 00 08

Ulrich Mogwitz

Senior Director

Patrimonium Private Equity

ulrich.mogwitz@patrimonium.ch

+41 58 787 00 13

Netzlink Informationstechnik GmbH

Alessa Wesener

Leitung Kommunikation

wesener@netztlink.com

+49 (0) 531 707 34 30

