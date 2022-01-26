Scientists in Australia have analyzed the state-of-the-art of all gettering technologies used in the solar industry. This technique, which is aimed at reducing defects in wafer manufacturing, may become more important in the future, as cell efficiencies increase and become increasingly sensitive to traces of metallic impurities.Scientists at The Australian National University (ANU) have conducted a review of all gettering technologies used in solar wafer manufacturing and offered a comprehensive analysis of the possible gettering sinks and routes for different solar cell architectures. This technique ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...