

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday to hover near a seven-year high as geopolitical tensions in Europe and the Middle East raised supply concerns. Industry data showing a small crude draw also offered some support.



Brent crude futures for April delivery rose 60 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $87.78 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for March settlement were up 51 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $86.11.



Rising geopolitical risks fueled anxiety over potential supply disruptions. U.S. President Joe Biden has warned Moscow of damaging sanctions, including measures personally targeting President Vladimir Putin, if Russia invades Ukraine.



Tension appeared to be increasing, with the White House saying the risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine 'remains imminent.'



The United Arab Emirates is reportedly looking to upgrade its defensive capabilities following the missile and drone attacks on the UAE by Houthi rebels over the past two weeks.



Meanwhile, the weekly U.S. inventory report from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday showed crude stocks fell by 872,000 barrels for the week ending Jan. 21. Analysts expected a decrease of about 400,000 barrels for the week.



The official Energy Information Administration (EIA) supply report is due later in the session.







