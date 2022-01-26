

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were subdued on Wednesday and the U.S. dollar held below its 2-1/2 week high, as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement for more insights about the outlook for rate hikes and the start of the balance sheet reduction.



Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,846.87 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $1,847.15.



The U.S. central bank ends its two-day policy meeting later today, with investors watching for signals on a liftoff in interest rates in March.



The Fed's policy statement is due at 2 p.m. EST. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to begin a news conference half an hour after the release of the statement.



Markets have already priced in a 25 bps rate hike in March, and three more quarter-point increases by year-end.



Also, the Bank of Canada will announce its interest rate decision at 10:00 am ET. The central bank is widely expected to keep its policy rate steady at 0.25 percent.



The policy statement is expected to sound hawkish on the back of high inflation and a drop in the jobless rate.



In economic releases, U.S. wholesale inventories, advance goods trade balance and new home sales data, all for December, are due in the New York session.







