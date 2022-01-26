Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Ad-hoc und eine gewaltige Kurschance!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CTN8 ISIN: EE3100075888 Ticker-Symbol: 9LV 
Frankfurt
26.01.22
08:02 Uhr
4,335 Euro
-0,035
-0,80 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
ELMO RENT AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELMO RENT AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
26.01.2022 | 11:53
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Admission to trading of ELMO Rent additional shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-01-26 11:43 CET --


On January 26, 2022, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve
the additional admission to trading application of ELMO Rent AS and to list its
256,363 additionally issued shares in Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First
North. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of ELMO Rent AS will be
admitted to trading on Thursday, January 27, 2022 or on a date close to it. 

Thus, altogether 2,456,363 shares of ELMO Rent (ISIN: EE3100075888) will be
traded under the trading code ELMO on or about January 27. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
ELMO RENT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.