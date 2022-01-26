Admission to trading of ELMO Rent additional shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-01-26 11:43 CET -- On January 26, 2022, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the additional admission to trading application of ELMO Rent AS and to list its 256,363 additionally issued shares in Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North. Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of ELMO Rent AS will be admitted to trading on Thursday, January 27, 2022 or on a date close to it. Thus, altogether 2,456,363 shares of ELMO Rent (ISIN: EE3100075888) will be traded under the trading code ELMO on or about January 27. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.