Multi-year deal representing several hundred Mbps

Showcasing yet again satellite as a robust and cost-effective infrastructure to bridge the digital divide

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL) and Intersat, one of Africa's leading providers of Internet solutions, have signed a multi-year deal representing several hundred Mbps to address the connectivity needs of enterprises, institutions and individuals in Gambia, Guinea Bissau and Senegal,

Under the agreement, which represents the totality of the available capacity over these countries, Intersat will leverage the unparalleled coverage and reach of EUTELSAT KONNECT to provide a robust and high-quality Internet service to customers located beyond the limits of terrestrial infrastructure.

EUTELSAT KONNECT is a new-generation High Throughput Satellite offering unprecedented operational flexibility, delivering significant resources for broadband services across Africa. Since its full entry into service a year ago, the satellite has enjoyed significant commercial momentum with wholesale and distribution agreements in many of the Continent's most populous countries.

Commenting on the agreement, Aminata Sanyang, Managing Director of Intersat said: "At Intersat we strive to stay at the cutting edge of technology by investing in state-of-the art services that make our customer offer better and faster. We are pleased to integrate Eutelsat's state of the art in-orbit assets into our suite of solutions to further roll-out our offer of robust, high quality, high speed internet to an ever-growing number of Africans."

Nicolas Baravalle, Eutelsat's Regional Vice President, Sub-Saharan Africa added: "We are delighted to sign this long-term agreement with Intersat to bring high quality, reliable connectivity to institutions, businesses and consumers currently in the digital divide It reflects the significant demand on the African continent, and the unparalleled assets of the EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite in enabling it to be efficiently met. This contract also highlights the pertinence of Eutelsat's multi-channel distribution strategy."

