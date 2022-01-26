Industry first program can help consumers get their first FICO Score without going into debt

To further financial inclusion across the United States, Experian today launched Experian Go, a free, first-of-its-kind program to help "credit invisibles," or people with no credit history, begin building credit on their own terms. Experian Go is the only program available today that helps consumers establish their financial identity by creating an Experian credit report.

Nearly 50 million consumers have a nonexistent or limited credit history. Without an existing credit report, lenders can't verify a consumer's identity and consumers are unable to access credit at fair and affordable rates. Often, these consumers are caught in cycles of predatory lending; can't cover emergency expenses; and face limited housing options, higher insurance premiums and interest rates, employment challenges, larger deposit requirements and more.

The launch of Experian Go is a continuation of Experian's mission to help consumers everywhere get access to fair and affordable credit. Within minutes, credit invisibles can have an authenticated Experian credit report, tradelines and a credit history by using Experian Boost1, and instant access to financial offers through Experian Go. The program can help consumers build credit and become scoreable without going into debt. In fact, early analysis shows 91 percent of consumers with no credit history who connect to Experian Boost, a free feature that allows users to contribute their on-time cell phone, video streaming service, internet, and utility payments directly to their Experian credit report, can become scoreable in minutes with an average starting near-prime FICO Score of 6652

Experian Go, which began piloting in October 2021, has already helped more than 15,000 credit invisible consumers establish an Experian credit report and become visible to potential lenders.

By helping consumers establish a financial identity through Experian Go, Experian aims to help consumers build the foundation for future financial opportunities.

"Living with a nonexistent or limited credit history can be a significant barrier to financial opportunity in America," said Craig Boundy, CEO, Experian North America. "We believe every individual deserves the opportunity to reach their fullest financial potential and we're proud to be the only credit bureau with a program to help credit invisibles build their credit history in minutes. Innovations like Experian Boost and Experian Go help to ensure people can access the credit they need when they need it. This new program is a direct reflection of our mission to bring financial power to all."

The role of credit in America

According to Experian research, 28 million consumers are credit invisible and an additional 21 million consumers have "unscorable" credit files, meaning they have what's considered a thin credit file or limited credit history.3 The problem more frequently impacts communities of color. In fact, a recent Experian survey revealed 1 in 5 Black consumers and one-third of Hispanic consumers don't have any credit in their name, with 65 percent of Black consumers and 51 percent of Hispanic consumers unsure of the steps to take to establish or improve their credit.

"We recognize the correlation between credit scores and opportunity in America and view credit worthiness or the lack thereof as a barrier to financial mobility and success," said John Hope Bryant, CEO and Founder of Operation Hope. "We are thankful for our partnership with Experian and stand with them as we work together to amplify an actionable plan that increases financial access to all."

Easy steps to becoming credit visible: How it works

Experian Go makes it easy for credit invisibles and those with limited credit histories to establish, use and grow credit responsibly. Once a consumer downloads Experian's free mobile app and enrolls in a free Experian membership, they'll be asked to authenticate their identity using a government-issued ID, Social Security number and a "selfie."

From there, personalized recommendations will help users add accounts, also known as tradelines, to their Experian credit report. Users may receive information about becoming an authorized user or be invited to apply for a credit card designed specifically for those new to credit. Others may contribute their on-time bill payments directly to their Experian credit report with Experian Boost, a game-changing feature that's helped nearly 9 million consumers instantly improve their FICO Score.4

Since launching in 2019, Experian Boost has helped more than 10,000 previously unscorable consumers receive a FICO Score each month and added more than 78 million points to FICO Scores nationwide. With the launch of Experian Go, millions more consumers can improve their access to credit with Experian Boost.

As part of their free Experian membership, consumers will receive ongoing education about how credit works and recommendations to further build their credit history, including access to free Experian credit reports, credit monitoring and more. Consumers can also get help setting and meeting financial goals through Experian's Personal Finances tool. Users must be 18 years of age of older.

To learn more about Experian Go, visit www.experian.com/go.

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments from buying a home or a car to sending a child to college to growing a business by connecting with new customers we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 20,000 people operating across 44 countries, and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Experian and the Experian trademarks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation.

1 Results may vary. Some may not see improved scores or approval odds. Not all lenders use Experian credit files, and not all lenders use scores impacted by Experian Boost.

2 Experian analysis based on an anonymized and statistically relevant sample of consumer credit reports with only Experian Boost tradelines included and FICO Scores. December 2021.

3 Financial Inclusion and Access to Credit by Experian and Oliver Wyman, October 2021

4 Credit score calculated based on FICO Score 8 model. Your lender or insurer may use a different FICO Score than FICO Score 8, or another type of credit score altogether. Learn more

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005268/en/

Contacts:

Amanda Garofalo

Experian Public Relations

1 714 460 37390

amanda.garofalo@experian.com