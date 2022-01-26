Talenom Oyj: Change to the publication time of Talenom Plc's Financial Statements Bulletin 2021: the release will be published on 8 February 2022 at 9:00 EET

Talenom Plc, Press release 26 January 2022 at 13:00 EET

Change to the publication time of TalenomPlc's Financial Statements Bulletin 2021: the release will be published on 8 February 2022at 9:00 EET

Talenom Plc's new publication time for its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2021 is at 9:00 EET on Tuesday 8 February 2022. The previously announced time was at 13:30 EET. The company's CEO Otto-Pekka Huhtala will present the main points of the review in a live webcast on Tuesday 8 February 2022 at 10:00 EET. The live webcast will be in Finnish, but a recording of the event will be published also in English on Talenom's website https://sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en

The live webcast event can be viewed at: https://talenom.videosync.fi/tilinpaatos-2021

Participants will have the opportunity to present questions during the briefing over the webcast platform. Due to the Covid-19 situation, the event is completely virtual.

The presentation materials will be published before the start of the briefing on the company's website.

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

