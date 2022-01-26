- (PLX AI) - TE Connectivity Q1 free cash flow USD 370 million.
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.76 vs. estimate USD 1.61
- • Q1 sales USD 3,800 million vs. estimate USD 3,729 million
- • For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the company expects net sales of approximately $3.8 billion, reflecting an approximate 2% increase on a reported basis and an approximate 3% increase on an organic basis year over year
- • GAAP EPS from continuing operations are expected to be approximately $1.52 with adjusted EPS of approximately $1.70, up 8% year over year
