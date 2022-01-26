EZOPS will help Alter Domus accelerate innovation, automate reconciliation operations and business processes, and deliver enterprise-wide efficiencies

EZOPS, the leading provider of AI-enabled data control, workflow automation, and regulatory reporting platform, announced today that they have been selected by Alter Domus. Alter Domus is a leading provider of integrated solutions for the alternative investment industry. EZOPS was brought on to help Alter Domus digitally transform and innovate its reconciliation operations, business workflow and process automation across their firm.

Alter Domus specializes in servicing complex alternative investment products, funds and clients. It has over 3,300 employees across 36 offices in 21 jurisdictions around the globe. Its expertise combined with its cutting-edge technology put Alter Domus and its clients ahead of the game. The company is the recognized leader in innovation and pioneer of digital transformation in its sector.

"In these digital-first times, we are committed to streamlining operational processes, delivering seamless, best-in-class fund and investor experiences that deliver true value. EZOPS offers us a state-of-the-art, cloud-first platform that easily integrates into our ecosystem and empowers key personnel leading to enhanced operational efficiency. Furthermore, EZOPS' AI-driven reconciliation and workflow capabilities, combined with their domain expertise, complement our in-house team and offer considerable value to our firm and clients," says Brad Hauger, Head of Central Operations for Alter Domus North America.

Alter Domus was seeking a cloud-native partner that could help the business empower its personnel to create transformative operational efficiencies and to deliver seamless service improvements to clients.

"We are delighted to have been selected by Alter Domus, a true leader in innovation and digital transformation. Our unique platform capabilities and expertise, combined with their best-in-class investor and fund services operations, combine beautifully to provide their in-house teams with a unique ability to further drive innovation, enable cost savings and deliver seamless automation across their ecosystem," said Sarva Srinivasan, President of EZOPS.

The EZOPS ARO platform was designed to meet the needs of sophisticated financial services firms such as Alter Domus. The unique platform has self-service reconciliation, workflow and reporting modules, AI-driven prediction, analytics capabilities and process automation features that allow clients to enhance and automate operationally intense and time-critical processes and applications. EZOPS' low code framework makes it easy for users to automate the source of most inefficiencies and manual data quality remediation, paving the way to automating repeatable tasks throughout the data lifecycle and delivering value at scale.

According to technology research company Gartner, firms must deliver hyper-automation, end-to-end automation beyond RPA, by combining complementary technologies to augment business processes. EZOPS' platform is purpose-built to deliver hyper-automation for financial firms.

To learn more about the EZOPS platform visit www.EZOPS.com or click here. To learn more about how to automate legacy workflows, user-defined technologies and/or applications, download the brochure here.

About Alter Domus

Many leading international asset managers, lenders and asset owners choose Alter Domus as their partner for growth. Solely dedicated to alternative strategies, we offer fund administration, corporate services, depositary services, capital administration, transfer pricing, domiciliation, management company services, loan administration, agency services, trade settlement and CLO manager services. Our successful track record and established network of more than 3,300 employees across 36 offices in 21 countries work to put you ahead of the game.

About EZOPS, Inc.

EZOPS harnesses the power of machine learning and intelligent process automation to revolutionize data control and drive transformative efficiency gains at some of the world's largest financial services institutions. EZOPS offers comprehensive functionality that businesses of large scale and complexity need in order to manage the four pillars of operational data control reconciliation, research, remediation and reporting all powered by Machine Learning and smart workflow management. EZOPS operates globally with offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information or assistance about EZOPS or EZOPS ARO, please visit www.ezops.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005347/en/

Contacts:

Evan Sneider

Red Rooster PR

esneider@redroosterpr.com