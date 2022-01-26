Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, January 25
26 January 2022
Manchester & London Investment Trust plc
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
and Persons Closely Associated with them
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Daren Morris
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|PDMR (Director)
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial Notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Manchester & London Investment Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary Shares of 0.25p each
ISIN: GB0002258472
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated volume 10,000
Price £48,575.64
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|24 January 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
