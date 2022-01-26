Anzeige
26.01.2022
Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, January 25

26 January 2022

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameDaren Morris
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPDMR (Director)
b)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameManchester & London Investment Trust plc
b)LEI213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary Shares of 0.25p each

ISIN: GB0002258472
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
485.32p2,000
483.99p2,000
484.31p2,000
483.15p2,000
492.01p2,000
d)Aggregated information Aggregated volume 10,000

Price £48,575.64
e)Date of the transaction24 January 2022
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
