Mittwoch, 26.01.2022
Sondermeldung: Ad-hoc und eine gewaltige Kurschance!?
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Xetra
26.01.22
14:28 Uhr
7,623 Euro
+0,200
+2,69 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
26.01.2022 | 12:28
240 Leser
COMMERZBANK AG - Pre-stabilisation RBI € 500mn covered 2028

London, January 26

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

€ 500,000,000 6yr Mortgage Covered Bond due 2028

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer:Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Guarantor (if any):none
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 500,000,000 due 26 January 2028
Description:Bearer, soft bullet fixed-rate mortgage Covered Bond
Offer price:99.50 %
Other offer terms:launched under RBI's € 25bn DIP, denoms 100k/100k, listing Luxembourg, issue rating Aa1 (Moody's)
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:		Commerzbank
Barclays Bank
BNP Paribas
ING
Mediobanca
Raiffeisen Bank International
Stabilisation period expected to have started on:19th January 2020
Stabilisation period expected to end on:no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue:Luxembourg

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

© 2022 PR Newswire
