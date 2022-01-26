In the next ten years, according to Milanese consultant REF-E's simulations, storage in Italy will mostly be driven by opportunities in the ancillary services market. After 2030, when renewables will provide most electricity, REF-E believes the price spread between different hours of the day should be high enough to cover the cost-per-cycle of energy-intensive storage. REF-E chief executive Virginia Canazza discussed the topic with pv magazine.Italy simplified permitting for small storage systems last year but the country still needs to readjust its medium-term plans to make them coherent with ...

