

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $52.19 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $72.93 million, or $1.91 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $165.06 million from $171.35 million last year.



MarketAxess Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



