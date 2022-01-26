- (PLX AI) - ADP Q2 net income USD 694 million vs. estimate USD 686 million.
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT USD 930 million vs. estimate USD 901 million
- • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 1.65 vs. estimate USD 1.63
ADP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|190,00
|194,00
|13:35
|190,00
|194,00
|13:05
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|13:22
|Automatic Data Processing Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates
|ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in...
► Artikel lesen
|13:11
|Automatic Data Processing Non-GAAP EPS of $1.65 beats by $0.02, revenue of $4B beats by $20M
|13:04
|ADP Q2 EPS USD 1.65
|(PLX AI) - ADP Q2 net income USD 694 million vs. estimate USD 686 million.• Q2 adjusted EBIT USD 930 million vs. estimate USD 901 million• Q2 adjusted EPS USD 1.65 vs. estimate USD 1.63
► Artikel lesen
|12:59
|AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC - 8-K, Current Report
|Mo
|What Awaits Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q2 Earnings?
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC
|194,00
|+1,06 %