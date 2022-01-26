FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: FLYHT to Participate in 2022 Small Cap Growth Conference

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") announced today that management will participate in the 2022 Small Cap Growth Conference which will be held virtually on February 2-3, 2022. Kent Jacobs, President, and Alana Forbes, CFO, are scheduled to host a virtual presentation on Wednesday, February 2 at 3:00 PM ET (1:00 PM MT), followed by a Q&A session where existing and prospective shareholders are invited ask questions of management in real-time.

DATE: Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM ET (1:00 PM MT)

LINK: https://bit.ly/3Fpq8Mn

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentation will be available using the dedicated link above and in the Investors section of the FLYHT website at www.flyht.com/investors.

More information on the 2022 Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference and free registration for the webcast can be found at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com, in the Investors section of the FLYHT website, or by contacting FLYHT's IR team at flyht@fnkir.com.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by FLYHT's patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming, AFIRS Edge, a state-of-the-art 5G WQAR and satellite data communications device, and TAMDAR and the FLYHT-WVSS-II, which deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, view our presentation here, or visit www.flyht.com.

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

Alana Forbes

Chief Financial Officer

403.291.7437

aforbes@flyht.com

investors@flyht.com

FNK IR LLC

Matt Chesler, CFA

Investor Relations

646.809.2183

flyht@fnkir.com

