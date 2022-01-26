Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC: Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (RMF) Offers Consumer and Financial Professional Guides on the Largest Social Security COLA Adjustment in 40 Years

RMF releases twin (consumer-facing and business-oriented) guides-available for free to the public-offering broad policy information and strategies for maximizing Social Security benefits

BLOOMFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Today, Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC (RMF) released two free guides to consumers and financial professionals on how to maximize Social Security benefits. The Social Security Administration recently announced a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2022, increasing the average monthly payments by almost $100. The 2022 COLA adjustment is the largest increase in Social Security checks in 40 years and may affect over 60 million Americans per month.

Many seniors preparing for retirement are woefully unprepared to maximize their retirement benefits. 68% of workers aged 50+ are unaware of their full retirement age, and of them, 62% believe they are eligible for full Social Security benefits earlier than they actually are, which can lead to claiming benefits earlier than necessary, permanently reducing check totals by up to 30%.

"The 2022 COLA adjustment is a significant announcement affecting everyone who is collecting or will soon be collecting Social Security benefits," said Kurt Czarnowski, former Regional Communications Director for the Social Security Administration (SSA) in New England and expert Social Security consultant for RMF. "The cost-of-living adjustment will likely raise many questions retirees have on whether the increased benefit will support their long-term retirement plan. It's more important than ever for seniors to know how they can maximize their benefits."

Consumers can download the digital guide atreversefacts.com/ssguide. Financial professionals can download their free digital guide through RetirementExpertsNetwork.com-RMF's free online educational platform for advisors and planners.

"I highly encourage all seniors and financial professionals to learn how to maximize their Social Security benefits by reading RMF's comprehensive, free to the public guides to better plan for a successful retirement," adds Czarnowski. "Most retirees don't know all the factors that determine their maximum benefit, which could cost them. The most common mistakes include following non-professional advice, claiming benefits earlier than necessary, checking anticipated tax rates according to benefit amount and supplemental income, not checking your annual Social Security earnings statements for accuracy, not planning as couples, and more."

RMF is committed to guiding older Americans in making their imagined retirement lifestyle a reality and in the comfort of their own home. In line with the company's dedication to providing exceptional customer support, straightforward guidance and ensuring an exceptional customer experience, RMF recently announced it has lowered the minimum age requirement to 55+ in certain states* for its proprietary reverse mortgage product Equity Elite®. These lowered age restrictions now qualify an additional 2.7 million households for a reverse mortgage,† granting the ability to have a larger cash flow, especially for those who were unable to save enough for a successful retirement.

