

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales declined for the second straight month in December, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent month-on-month in December, following a 0.4 percent decline in November.



Sales of clothing and other goods declined 10.9 percent monthly in December. Sales of other consumables decreased 5.8 percent and those of food and grocery fell 1.4 percent.



On an annual basis, retail sales grew 3.4 percent in December, following a 1.5 percent rise in the previous month.



In the fourth quarter, retail sales declined 1.3 percent quarterly, following a 1.1 percent fall in the third quarter. At the same time, retail sales rose 0.9 percent annualy.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de