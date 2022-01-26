

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) reported a profit for second quarter in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.44 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $1.23 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $18.88 million from $17.01 million last year.



Sharps Compliance Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.44 Mln. vs. $1.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.07 vs. $0.07 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.07 -Revenue (Q2): $18.88 Mln vs. $17.01 Mln last year.



