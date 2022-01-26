

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $278.3 million, or $3.39 per share. This compares with $286.3 million, or $3.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $10.29 billion from $10.48 billion last year.



General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $278.3 Mln. vs. $286.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.39 vs. $3.49 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.37 -Revenue (Q4): $10.29 Bln vs. $10.48 Bln last year.



