ePlay Digital Inc: ePlay Releases Sports Metaverse Platform Klocked World

The company has also completed the first real estate sales for lots in London.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / ePlay Digital Inc . (CSE:EPY) (OTC PINK:EPYFF) (FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced the release of Klocked World - a virtual and augmented reality sports metaverse. The Klocked World Metaverse Real Estate Platform allows users to purchase property, courses, fields, baseball diamonds, and other iconic or locally famous sports real estate. Property owners can now purchase and develop sports metaverse real estate on Klocked World . The first lots up for sale are in London and Paris. In addition, the company announced the first sports metaverse real estate sale was completed earlier this month.

In addition to buying and selling lots in the sports metaverse, Klocked property owners can develop property with scoreboards, leaderboards, buildings, loot boxes, events, hot dog stands, stores, challenges, casinos, and more to display in 3D, virtual, and augmented reality. The new platform allows users to participate, host, profit, and design sporting events, challenges, digital assets, sneakers, uniforms, gear, trophies, broadcasts, and other content for major ePlay games and apps like Fan Freak and Klocked.

Feeling inspired to design gear, sneakers, buildings, events, experiences for Klocked World? See your designs come to life. Enter the Klocked World Design Contest . Klocked wants to turn your t-shirt, athletic wear, sneakers, and course designs into an immersive augmented reality experience for Klocked users and viewers.

Klocked World is compatible with Decentraland Builder for creating interoperable sports metaverse 3D objects to appear in Klocked World , Klocked fitness app , Klocked Sportsnet, Fan Freak, Big Shot Basketball , Howie Go Viral , and Decentraland.

"Klocked World leverages our game engine and skills in 3D and Augmented Reality," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "Owning, experiencing, and augmenting epic sports moments is a killer app now possible with Klocked World."

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.me , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

