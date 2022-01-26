

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $142 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $181 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, New York Community Bancorp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $147 million or $0.31 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $338 million from $323 million last year.



New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $142 Mln. vs. $181 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.31 -Revenue (Q4): $338 Mln vs. $323 Mln last year.



