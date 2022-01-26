Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for February 2022 - April 2022

Schedule of Government Securities auctions for February 2022 - April 2022: Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-02-07 2022-02-14 2029-06-19 EUR 2682 XS2013677864 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-02-14 2022-02-17 2024-06-02 EUR 836 LT0000630089 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-02-21 2022-02-23 2032-02-12 EUR 3641 LT0000612012 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-02-28 2022-03-02 2026-06-02 EUR 1553 LT0000650079 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-03-07 2022-03-09 2024-06-02 EUR 816 LT0000630089 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-03-14 2022-03-16 2028-03-03 EUR 2179 LT0000670051 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-03-21 2022-03-23 2026-06-02 EUR 1532 LT0000650079 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-03-28 2022-03-30 2032-02-12 EUR 3606 LT0000612012 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-04-04 2022-04-11 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-04-11 2022-04-13 2028-03-03 EUR 2151 LT0000670051 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-04-19 2022-04-21 2026-06-02 EUR 1503 LT0000650079 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-04-25 2022-04-27 2032-02-12 EUR 3578 LT0000612012 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
