

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.15 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) is up over 35% at $0.75 NextPlat Corp (NXPL) is up over 29% at $4.50 Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) is up over 23% at $0.20 Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is up over 17% at $3.53 JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) is up over 14% at $46.82 Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL) is up over 10% at $37.27 Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) is up over 9% at $4.63 Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is up over 7% at $3.75 Energous Corporation (WATT) is up over 5% at $1.10



In the Red



Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) is down over 39% at $6.20 Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ) is down over 22% at $15.70 F5, Inc. (FFIV) is down over 13% at $190.99 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) is down over 9% at $0.51 Sonic Foundry, Inc. Common Stock (SOFO) is down over 8% at $3.42 Aptorum Group Limited (APM) is down over 6% at $2.10 BT Brands, Inc. (BTBD) is down over 5% at $2.85







