

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Bentley Motors, owned by German automaker Volkswagen AG, announced plans to develop its first-ever Battery-Powered Electric Vehicle or BEV in 2025. The British luxury carmaker also plans investment of around 2.5 billion pounds or $3.4 billion in sustainability over the next ten years.



The company will develop and build the new vehicles in the UK plant in Crewe, with the first BEV scheduled to roll off the production line in 2025.



Bentley expects the significant investment program would result in a complete transformation of its entire product portfolio, and Crewe Campus, where 4,000 employees work.



With the investment, the company hopes to embed a greenfield facility into a next generation digital, low environmental impact, high-value advanced manufacturing facility.



According to the company, the BEV plans are part of its Beyond100 strategy, of which the ground-breaking plan was launched in 2020 to ensure Bentley is exclusively electric and end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030.



Bentley says Beyond100 is an ambitious and credible roadmap to carbon neutrality of its total business system. This includes the shift to 100 percent BEV in just eight years.



Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said, 'Our aim is to become the benchmark not just for luxury cars or sustainable credentials but the entire scope of our operations. Securing production of our first BEV in Crewe is a milestone moment for Bentley, and the UK, as we plan for a long-term sustainable future in Crewe.'



The factory has already been transformed to become carbon neutral, and the new 'Dream Factory' concept ensures the company go to zero also with water, waste and other environmental impacts until 2030.



Earlier this month, Bentley reportedly said its 2021 global sales grew 31% from last year 14,659 units amid strong demand for high-end vehicles. Premium and luxury car sales grew mainly in key global markets like China and the United States.







