INVISIO AB: INVISIO enters into five-year framework agreement worth approximately SEK 275 million

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO has entered into a five-year framework agreement where the end-customer is the Armed Forces of a European country. The contract, which is with the system integrator of the end-customer's vehicle modernization program, concerns Racal Acoustics' new CVC headset, the RA4000 Magna with accessories. The value is approximately SEK 275 million over the agreement period, but no volumes are guaranteed.

The agreement is part of the end-customer's ongoing modernization program of systems that enable effective communication in heavy vehicles.

The contract is a significant strategic success for the new digital RA4000 Magna Combat Vehicle Crewman (CVC) headset.

The agreement is not the first success for the new and highly advanced RA4000 Magna headset. Early in 2021 Racal Acoustics announced that they had signed a 7-year framework agreement for deliveries to the Danish army. The value of the first order from that agreement was USD 4.7 million.

"We are very pleased with the success of the new RA4000 Magna headset. There is no doubt that it is a market leading solution for high noise vehicle environments. We are now very much looking forward to addressing an array of ongoing and future modernization programs with this communication solution," says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

It is worth noting that deliveries of Racal Acoustics branded products in general may lie further in the future than for products under the INVISIO brand. It is not unusual for the customer to request a first part-delivery within six months but not want the next delivery until 12-36 months later.

About the RA4000 Magna digital headset

The RA4000 Magna digital headset is Racal Acoustics' most recently developed product. It offers market-leading hearing protection, communication capability and situational awareness. The RA4000 Magna has modular, customizable, and upgradeable features and accessories, which makes it possible to meet specific customer requirements, while prolonging the life of the product.

This information is information that INVISIO AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the CEO, on January 26, 2022, at 13:30 CET

About INVISIO AB (publ)

The INVISIO Group develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and integration. The INVISIO Group's solutions are marketed under the two brands INVISIO and Racal Acoustics. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Thailand and via a global network of partners. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website www.invisio.com .

