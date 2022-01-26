

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) announced earnings for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $65.34 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $62.62 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $600.34 million from $536.29 million last year.



Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $65.34 Mln. vs. $62.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.13 vs. $0.13 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.15 -Revenue (Q4): $600.34 Mln vs. $536.29 Mln last year.



