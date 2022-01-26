Tinubu Square, a proven SaaS solutions editor and a leader in enabling Credit Insurance Surety digital transformation, is expanding. To sustain its current growth, Tinubu recently made acquisitions, onboarded new technologies and is equipping itself with the capabilities to achieve its ambitions.

This is reflected in the investments made in its products, but also in the evolution of its organization, such as the arrival of Aurélien Pelletier as Chief Product Technology Officer, a recognized specialist in cutting-edge digital technology.

His role will be to accelerate Tinubu's progression as a high-performance "software factory" and drive its products' evolution toward an end-to-end technological platform, a "Digital Highway" for our Credit Insurance Surety customers connecting their entire ecosystem.

Tinubu's endeavor and our new CPTO's mission are about fostering flexibility and agility for a faster and still highly reliable technical delivery. In short, uphold our promise, "You are an insurer, and you want to focus on your field of expertise. We can bring to you the best technology to enable you do your business more efficiently."

Aurélien has more than 20 years of experience working in the tech industry providing best-in-class services, and a proven 10-year track record at C-level positions.

At the beginning of the millennium, he worked in the software design and delivery consulting services field for Atos as a technical architect working on innovation. In 2012, he joined Sfeir as CTO to advance its position into a leader on digital transformation and cloud computing projects. Then, from 2017 to 2020, he became the CTO of PrestaShop, a leading open-source e-commerce solution, where he defined and led the tech vision and strategy of the company.

With his deep experience in Agile methodologies, DevOps, continuous delivery, open sources, cloud computing and Web APIs, Aurélien is not only the perfect match for Tinubu's objectives, but the love for his fields of expertise is also what drives him.

After having worked on all types of information system architectures, today he has developed a passion for organizational architecture and the many bridges that exist between these two specialties.

"We are continuously working at strengthening the technological side of Tinubu's solutions and having on board someone like Aurélien who masters the most advanced technologies and methodologies is what we were looking for. He is a great asset and resource to keep improving our ability to bring best-in-class technology to our customers through our SaaS platform," declares Olivier Placca, Deputy CEO of Tinubu Square.

"I have known Tinubu for a long time and have a lot of trust in the executive team and its vision. I am excited by the ambitions, the potential and the international scope that define Tinubu. I think that combination is a very strong point of attraction for new talents and for those who already have experience working on a global market," states Aurélien Pelletier.

Tinubu Square is the industry-leading SaaS platform vendor, enabling Credit Insurance Surety digital transformation. For more than 20 years, Tinubu Square has provided Credit Surety insurers across the globe with software and services allowing them to offer best-in-class customer experience, as well as significantly reduce their exposure to risk and their financial, operational, and technical costs. Tinubu Square has an international footprint with customers in over 20 countries, including 30 of the top 60 worldwide Credit Surety underwriters.

