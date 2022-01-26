Whittier Trust Promotes Charles Adams III to Executive Vice President, Real Estate

SOUTH PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Whittier Trust Company congratulates Charles Adams III for his promotion to Executive Vice President.

Chuck is responsible for overseeing Whittier Trust's $1.8 billion real estate division. Chuck and his team are responsible for the real estate properties held in the firm's fiduciary accounts. Whittier advises clients on property ownership including acquisition and disposition, leasing, property management, maintenance, capital improvements, and financing.

"Thanks to Chuck our Real Estate division is amongst the nation's best. His ingenuity and hard work made this promotion a natural and imperative elevation" - Whittier Trust President & CEO, David Dahl.

Chuck began his career in commercial/industrial brokerage at Charles Dunn Company and also served as Director of Acquisitions at Nottingham, Ltd., a commercial and residential development firm. Chuck received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Los Angeles. He has also been active in the community through his involvement on the Board of Directors of Villa Esperanza Services and the Board of Trustees of the Pasadena Museum of History.

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust"), are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier Trust works with 514 families and over 40 foundations throughout the U.S. and advises on nearly $19 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Newport Beach, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit

http://www.whittiertrust.com

