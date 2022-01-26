Adcore Inc.: Adcore Wins Multiple Awards in APAC Search Awards 2022

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ)(TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), today announced that Adcore Australia Pty Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adcore Inc. has been named Best Small PPC Agency and was awarded the Best Integrated Campaign for "Helping Aussie Campers Experience the Great Outdoors" as part of the APAC Search Awards 2022.

The APAC Search Awards are regarded as the premiere celebration of Marketing Automation Technologies, SEO, PPC and Content Marketing in various territories across the region. For almost a decade, the organization has been celebrating the expertise, talent and achievements of the search industry. Each award attracts hundreds of entries each year.

While presenting the awards to Adcore Australia as part of the award ceremony, marketing expert and consultant Sabiha Shakil stated, "Adcore Australia was impressive, especially with how they were able to increase client budgets in an environment where clients were reluctant to spend. Overall, Adcore Australia's ideas were very interesting and creative, and the judges felt that their entry produced outstanding results."

"We are thrilled and honored that for the second year in a row Adcore Australia has won multiple awards at the APAC Search Awards." commented Omri Brill, CEO of Adcore. "Time and again, Adcore Australia has been recognized by the APAC Search Awards as a leader in the digital marketing industry, and I would like to congratulate our amazing AUNZ team for this outstanding achievement. The APAC Search Awards is one of the most prestigious events in digital marketing and winning two titles is a clear statement as to Adcore's place as an industry leader."

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company and the estimated annual advertising budgets relating to the new contracts referred to herein. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors, including, but not limited to, the actual advertising budgets relating to the new contracts referred to herein, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

