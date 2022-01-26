CognitiveScale Hits Major Milestone with Award of 100th U.S. Patent

AI Engineering and Hyper-Personalization Company Caps off 2021 with Company Accolades and Momentum

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / CognitiveScale, the company leading AI engineering and hyper-personalization across the customer journey, today announced it has been issued its 100th U.S. patent. The 100th patent award caps off a year of solid growth and prominent industry recognition.

According to Forrester, "By 2025, 10% of enterprises who establish AI engineering best practices will generate at least three times more value with their AI efforts than the 90% of enterprises who do not." CognitiveScale's open platform makes it easy to rapidly build, and manage trusted AI solutions on any cloud, integrating and accelerating actionable decision intelligence into existing business processes and applications. From orchestrating the essential parts of AI applications, like data and ML models, to operationalizing solutions and using feedback to improve, AI engineering is all about supporting the developers, engineers and SMEs that make AI relevant to the business.

CognitiveScale's 100th patent achievement marks a significant milestone in the Company's history and reflects its continued commitment to AI innovation and development. In particular, the 100th patent provides recognition of CognitiveScale's novel and pioneering work around hyper personalization, goal-driven AI, synthetic data, and AI business simulations, among many other areas. These patents strengthen the company's overall portfolio across CognitiveScale's Cortex Platform which enables AI Engineering, Hyper-Personalization Across the Customer Journey. Through its offerings, CognitiveScale enables organizations to build and manage AI applications and validate those applications to ensure governance, explainability and trust.

??"We are proud of the continued commitment of our team at CognitiveScale. Receiving our 100th U.S. patent is an important milestone that reinforces our strong commitment to the AI industry, development and intellectual property protection," said Matt Sanchez, Founder & CTO, CognitiveScale. "These patents continue to give us a competitive advantage as we aim to empower enterprises with the tools they need to integrate artificial intelligence technologies into their organizations. Our investment in research and development is unprecedented in the industry and we look forward to bringing more technologies to our enterprise customers to drive workplace productivity, customer satisfaction and overall business success."

The distribution of these patents across CognitiveScale's engineering, product development, platform and various other groups validates the relentless effort and focus on innovation that has always been a part of CognitiveScale's corporate culture. In 2021, CognitiveScale received accolades for its company culture and made significant company announcements, including:

New CEO appointment: Robert J. Picciano, former IBM Senior Vice President, was appointed as Chief Executive Officer. In addition to Mr. Picciano, the company is also announcing the appointments of its new Chief Revenue Officer, Mike McQuaid, its new VP of Marketing, Bart Peluso, the promotion of Gopal Krishnan to Senior Vice President of Engineering and Delivery and the transition of Akshay (Shay) Sabhikhi to Chief Operating Officer.

New Product Introduction: Cortex Fabric Version 6, a new low code developer platform for automating development and control of AI applications.The Cortex 6 platform provides a fast, affordable way to connect data and AI models with trusted outcomes, simplifying the development, deployment and management of transparent enterprise AI systems on any cloud.

Company Culture Recognition: Built In honored CognitiveScale in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, CognitiveScale earned 17th place on the 100 Best Midsize Companies to Work For in Austin and 48th place on the overall 100 Best Places to Work in Austin. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S. The Austin American-Statesman awarded CognitiveScale with the Top Workplaces 2021 honor. The list is based solely onemployee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection.



"We're setting the standard for how AI applications should be developed and operationalized. The award of our 100th patent and recognition of our company culture go hand in hand. We couldn't do this without our tremendous team, who is dedicated to our mission. We're leading the charge in AI engineering and high-performing AI solutions and look forward to continued momentum and recognition of our work as a company," said Robert Picciano, CEO of CognitiveScale.

About CognitiveScale

CognitiveScale pioneered the concept of 'Trusted AI', paving the way for responsible Enterprise AI development worldwide. Backed by 100 AI patents, the Cortex platform empowers data scientists and citizen developers to build, understand and analyze intelligent, transparent & trusted AI systems using any data, on any cloud. By simplifying the development, deployment and management of AI systems, CognitiveScale is revolutionizing how organizations across industries-healthcare, financial services, insurance and digital commerce- engage with customers, optimize services and deliver on bottom line goals-all while protecting them from business risk.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CognitiveScale is recognized by the World Economic Forum for positively impacting business and society through AI with investment from Norwest Venture Partners, Intel Capital, IBM, M12 (Microsoft Ventures), and USAA. To learn more, visit www.cognitivescale.comand follow us onLinkedin and Twitter at @CognitiveScale.

Media Contact

Escalate PR for CognitiveScale

CogScale@EscalatePR.com

SOURCE: CognitiveScale

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/685540/CognitiveScale-Hits-Major-Milestone-with-Award-of-100th-US-Patent