

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corning Inc. (GLW) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $487 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $252 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Corning Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $465 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $3.68 billion from $3.35 billion last year.



Corning Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $487 Mln. vs. $252 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.56 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q4): $3.68 Bln vs. $3.35 Bln last year.



